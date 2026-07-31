Israeli occupiers cut main water pipeline serving Bedouin communities in East Jerusalem Incident leaves several Bedouin communities without drinking and irrigation water

Israeli occupiers cut a main water pipeline serving several Bedouin communities in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, leaving residents without drinking and irrigation water.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that the main water pipeline in the Khan al-Ahmar area, east of Jerusalem, was severed, depriving the Bedouin communities of Al-Mahtoush, Al-Ara’ara and Al-Tabna of access to water.

The governorate said the incident was part of a series of ongoing violations targeting Bedouin communities with the aim of tightening pressure on residents and forcing them to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested four Palestinians in raids in Hebron and Qalqilya provinces, according to local sources.

Two Palestinians were detained in Hebron province -- one from the town of Yatta and another from Beit Ummar -- while two others were arrested in an Israeli military raid on the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Israeli forces opened fire toward Palestinian youths in the Al-Arma area of Beita, with no injuries immediately reported.

Israeli occupiers also carried out what local sources described as provocative tours on the outskirts of the town of Duma, southeast of Nablus.

In Ramallah and Al-Bireh province, the occupiers raised the Israeli flag during an incursion into the Khirbet area west of the village of Deir Ammar, sources said.

Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps, accompanied by killings, arrests, home demolitions and forced displacement, have intensified since the Gaza war, while attacks by occupiers have also risen in recent days.