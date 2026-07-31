Both the Egyptian Embassy and the French Consulate in Athens were evacuated promptly

Bomb threat at Egyptian Embassy and French Consulate in Athens turns out to be a prank Both the Egyptian Embassy and the French Consulate in Athens were evacuated promptly

An anonymous phone call for a bomb threat prompted Greek police to evacuate the French consulate and the Egyptian Embassy in central Athens, authorities said on Friday.

After evacuating both diplomatic missions’ buildings, police searched extensively only to find that the call was a hoax.

Police said the call in the early hours of Friday had alerted the missions that there was a bomb in their buildings.

Security checks were carried out in several other organizations based near the missions that also received similar prank calls.

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Athens Chamber of Tradesmen were also evacuated.