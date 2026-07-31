Child shot by Israeli occupiers near Ramallah, detainee beaten by Israeli soldiers near Nablus

Palestinian child, young man injured in Israeli attacks across West Bank Child shot by Israeli occupiers near Ramallah, detainee beaten by Israeli soldiers near Nablus

A Palestinian child was shot by Israeli occupiers and a young man was beaten by Israeli soldiers during his arrest on Friday as forces continued raids across the occupied West Bank.

Local sources told Anadolu that a group of Israeli occupiers attacked a sheep farm in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, opening live fire and wounding a child in the back.

The sources said several Palestinians also suffered from tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces fired large quantities of tear gas canisters during a raid on the village.

In Nablus province, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews transferred a 22-year-old man from the town of Tell to hospital after he was beaten by Israeli soldiers during his arrest near the Awarta checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces raided the towns of Far’ata, Azzun and Imatin, east of Qalqilya.

The army also entered the village of Raba, east of Jenin, where soldiers deployed throughout the village questioned several young Palestinians in the field and photographed their identity cards before withdrawing without making arrests.

In Tubas province, Israeli forces entered the city with several military vehicles and deployed infantry units in its center, with no immediate reports of arrests or confrontations.