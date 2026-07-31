Pakistan welcomes Gaza disarmament agreement, backs Palestinian statehood

By Islamuddin Sajid

ISLAMABAD (AA) - Pakistan on Friday welcomed progress on the Gaza peace deal under US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, praising mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye.

Trump, who mediated a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave in October 2025, announced that Palestinian group Hamas agreed to the deal that would see it disarm in phases and would be matched by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

"Pakistan welcomes developments under the Board of Peace towards implementation of the process of disarmament under the Gaza Peace Plan," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

"The mediating countries including the United States of America, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkiye, deserve special appreciation for their efforts in achieving this progress. Under President Trump's courageous leadership, this represents a significant achievement for the Board of Peace."

Pakistan expressed hope that with these developments, concrete steps will be taken towards implementing all commitments under the Gaza Peace Plan.

Sharif reiterated Pakistan's support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for the establishment of an independent, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

Besides the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and a permanent ceasefire, the peace plan calls for Hamas' disarmament, withdrawal of all Israeli forces, establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, as well as reconstruction of the destroyed territory.