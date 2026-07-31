Indonesian leader says he would be willing to visit Pyongyang if formally asked to help ease tensions

Indonesia's leader says South Korea's Lee asked him to open dialogue with North Korea Indonesian leader says he would be willing to visit Pyongyang if formally asked to help ease tensions

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said Friday that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had asked him to help open a channel for dialogue with North Korea, according to state-run media.

Speaking at the State Palace in Jakarta, Prabowo said Lee made the request during his recent state visit to South Korea, Antara News reported.

"The South Korean president asked me whether I could visit North Korea to open some kind of dialogue," Prabowo said.

"I said, with respect and willingly, if I am asked to go to North Korea, I will go," he added.

The remarks come as Lee seeks to revive engagement with Pyongyang and reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula after years of strained inter-Korean relations.

Prabowo said Indonesia's longstanding policy of noninterference in the internal affairs of other countries had enabled it to maintain constructive relations with all sides.

He reaffirmed that Indonesia would continue its non-aligned foreign policy, avoid joining military blocs and seek to contribute to peace and conflict resolution through dialogue.