Warsaw commits over $106M to bid for medium-scale AI facility

Poland joins EU initiative to build AI gigafactories Warsaw commits over $106M to bid for medium-scale AI facility

Poland has formally joined the EU's initiative to build AI gigafactories after signing a joint procurement agreement with the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported Tuesday.

The agreement allows Poland to take part in the EU-wide procurement process for the planned AI facilities, Deputy Digital Affairs Minister Dariusz Standerski said.

Poland is seeking to host a medium-scale AI gigafactory capable of supporting at least 75,000 AI accelerators.

The government has allocated more than 400 million zlotys (about $106 million) for the project and is negotiating with private-sector partners that would build and operate the facility.

The first EU procurement round is expected to select seven AI gigafactories, with contracts due to be signed in early 2027 and the facilities expected to begin operating in 2028.

Standerski also said Poland is preparing a cooperation agreement with the Czech Republic and has received support from Lithuania, while discussions with other EU member states are ongoing.