Japanese foreign minister calls on Iranian counterpart to 'urge' Houthis to 'exercise restraint' during phone call

Japan asks Iran to exercise 'maximum flexibility' for early de-escalation in Mideast Japanese foreign minister calls on Iranian counterpart to 'urge' Houthis to 'exercise restraint' during phone call

Japan on Tuesday urged Iran to exercise "maximum flexibility" to help secure an early de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The remarks came during a phone call between Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Motegi expressed "deep concern" over the widening "damage" of the conflict, including on neighboring countries, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

He stressed the importance of continuing US-Iran talks and steadily resolving outstanding issues under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, reaffirming Japan's support for the negotiations.

Motegi also said it was of the "utmost importance" to restore "free and safe navigation" through the Strait of Hormuz without additional costs as soon as possible.

Citing energy security concerns, he urged Iran to "urge" the Houthis to "exercise restraint" following the group's declaration of a "naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and their attacks on commercial vessels."

Last week, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia.

He also sought an early resolution to the case of a Japanese national released on bail in Iran in April.

Araghchi briefed Motegi on the status of US-Iran exchanges and Tehran's position.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact in pursuit of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

A cautious calm has prevailed in the region since Friday after the US and Iran halted attacks following a 13-day escalation that began on July 11.

During the escalation, the US carried out strikes inside Iran targeting military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets, and logistics sites, according to the US Central Command.

Tehran, meanwhile, responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries.