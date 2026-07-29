‘China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions,’ says ministry spokesperson

China condemns US move to sanction Chinese research institutions ‘China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions,’ says ministry spokesperson

China on Wednesday voiced strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US Department of Defense's decision to place some Chinese research institutions on a sanctions list, saying it would take necessary measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, according to state media.

"China will take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese research institutions and ensure a sound environment for normal scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The spokesperson said the US has continuously overstretched the concept of national security, erected discriminatory barriers and politicized, weaponized and instrumentalized scientific research cooperation.

The US moves undermine the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' scientific communities and run counter to the global trend of international collaboration in scientific and technological innovation, they said.

China urged the US to stop making unwarranted accusations against Chinese research institutions, correct its erroneous practices "as soon as possible" and ensure that Chinese research organizations receive "fair, just and non-discriminatory treatment."

Last week, the US Department of Defense updated its list of foreign institutions engaging in "problematic activities" to include Chinese defense-related academies as well as other universities such as Shanghai's Fudan University.

