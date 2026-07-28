11-year-old Layan al-Gugha says message from Spain's Pedro Sanchez gave her belief that Palestinian children's voices are being heard

INTERVIEW - 'Our voices can reach the world': Gaza child finds hope after message from Spanish prime minister 11-year-old Layan al-Gugha says message from Spain's Pedro Sanchez gave her belief that Palestinian children's voices are being heard

'I want my drawing to say: Enough injustice against Gaza. We have suffered so much,' Layan tells Anadolu





When 11-year-old Layan al-Gugha painted a mural of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on the shattered walls of Gaza, she never imagined it would reach Madrid.

Days later, Sanchez appeared in a video message thanking the young Palestinian artist by name and telling her and other children in Gaza that Spain "hears you, sees you, cares about you, and does not forget you."

For Layan, who lives in Gaza City, the response was more than recognition of her artwork. It was proof, she says, that the voices of Gaza's children can still travel beyond the destruction surrounding them.

"I was shocked and incredibly happy. I never imagined that a prime minister would see my drawing, record a video for me, and even mention my name. It felt impossible. It was one of the happiest moments of my life, and it gave me hope that our voices can reach the world," she told Anadolu.

The mural was painted with other local artists as a gesture of gratitude to Spain, which has emerged as one of Europe's most outspoken critics of Israel's war on Gaza, repeatedly calling for a ceasefire and having recognized the State of Palestine.

In his video message, Sanchez thanked the artists for what he described as their "beautiful gesture" and expressed hope that Gaza's children would one day "return to painting without fear in their schools and live a future of peace."

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others since October 2023. The offensive has left the enclave in ruins, with the UN estimating the cost of Gaza reconstruction at about $70 billion.



'Gaza and its people have been treated unjustly'

For Layan, painting has become much more than an artistic hobby. Every drawing, she says, tells a story of loss.

"I want my drawing to say: Enough injustice against Gaza. We have suffered so much. We lost everything without doing anything wrong. We are innocent children.

"My family lost our home, and I also lost my beloved cats. My father lost his job at UNRWA after working faithfully for 23 years, even though he did nothing wrong. I want the world to know that behind every drawing, there is a real story and real pain."

The UN has warned that UNRWA is nearing a "breaking point" as chronic funding shortages and Israeli restrictions continue to undermine the agency's operations across the occupied Palestinian territory and the wider region.

Despite living through nearly three years of war, Layan refuses to let conflict define her future.

"My biggest dream is to live like other children around the world. I also dream of opening an art academy where I can teach children how to draw and help them express themselves and overcome the fear they have lived through."

She also had a message for children facing hardship elsewhere.

"I want to tell them: Be strong, never lose hope, and always trust in God. Better days will come."

According to UNICEF, around 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.1 million residents remain internally displaced, while nearly 700,000 school-age children have been out of formal education for almost three years.

Asked what she would say if given the chance to address world leaders, Layan's answer was simple.

"I would tell them that Gaza and its people have been treated unjustly. We are innocent. Why did you leave us alone for so long? Please listen to our voices and protect children who only want to live in peace."

Like thousands of children across Gaza, Layan says the war has transformed every part of her life.

"Everything has changed. Our home was destroyed, many of our dreams were lost, and even my father's job, which was our family's only hope, was taken away after he was unfairly dismissed from UNRWA."

"Even with all of this, I keep drawing because art gives me hope and helps me share our story with the world."

She left people around the world with a simple appeal.

"Please help share the true picture of Gaza. Thank you to everyone who stands with us, supports us, and keeps our story alive. Your kindness gives us hope."

Although a ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, under an agreement brokered by the US, Egypt and Qatar between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli forces have continued near-daily attacks, killing at least 1,203 Palestinians and injuring about 3,900 others since the truce began.