‘US fighter jets are taking off from Israel to launch attacks on Iran, and the Iranians know that,’ Israel Katz says

US warplanes take off from Israel to attack Iran, Israeli defense minister says ‘US fighter jets are taking off from Israel to launch attacks on Iran, and the Iranians know that,’ Israel Katz says

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Tuesday that US warplanes are taking off from Israel to carry out attacks on Iran.

“US fighter jets are taking off from Israel to launch attacks on Iran, and the Iranians know that,” Katz told Channel 14.

The defense minister said that Israel wants to attack Iranian energy targets, but the Israeli plan is opposed by Washington.

“We strongly want to attack Iranian energy targets, but the US does not agree to that at this stage,” Katz said, threatening to hit Iran in case of any attack by Tehran.

“If they fire at Israel, we will respond with full force. We are ready to strike Iran independently.”

There was no immediate comment from Iran on Katz’s comments.

The Israeli minister also claimed that US President Donald Trump understands that Israel will not withdraw from what he called “buffer zones” in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.

“We know how to manage things. We are ready,” Katz said when asked whether Israel would respond to a drone launched earlier Tuesday from Iraq and intercepted near the Jordanian border.

On Gaza, Katz said he visited the Palestinian enclave a week ago.

“We destroyed Gaza above and below ground,” he said.

Asked whether Israel would allow illegal settlements to be established in Gaza, he said the timing should come when Israel declares that Hamas has not complied with the ceasefire agreement.

Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, with US support, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000 others, most of them women and children.

​​​​​​​Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued daily attacks, killing 1,207 Palestinians and injuring 3,914 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.