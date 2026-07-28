Gabriel, first basketball player to be appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, says his family’s journey shows how protection and resettlement can transform lives

INTERVIEW – 'Nobody chooses to be a refugee': UN goodwill envoy Wenyen Gabriel reflects on his journey Gabriel, first basketball player to be appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, says his family’s journey shows how protection and resettlement can transform lives

- Gabriel, first basketball player to be appointed UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, says his family’s journey shows how protection and resettlement can transform lives

'Protection should be a right ... If you are born in a country with conflict, you should still have an opportunity to be a productive citizen,' South Sudanese Olympian tells Anadolu

When Wenyen Gabriel’s family arrived in New Hampshire in the late 1990s after being resettled in the US as refugees, his parents did not expect an easy life. They wanted the chance to work, educate their children and build a future that war had denied them.

His father held two jobs. His mother did the same. As Gabriel’s younger brother grew older, he also began working to help support the family. Their children went on to attend college, while Gabriel earned a basketball scholarship, reached the NBA and represented South Sudan at the Olympics.

Now the first professional basketball player appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN refugee agency, Gabriel says his family’s experience challenges the increasingly hostile portrayal of refugees as a burden on the countries that receive them.

“We come into countries trying to work. We’re not trying to be freeloaders,” Gabriel told Anadolu.

Gabriel, 29, said governments and communities becoming more resistant to accepting refugees were taking the wrong approach, often because of misconceptions about why people flee and what they hope to do after reaching safety.

“Protection should be a right,” he said. “Nobody chooses to be a refugee … If you are born in a country with conflict, you should still have an opportunity to be a productive citizen.”

Life transformed by resettlement

Gabriel was born in Khartoum to parents who had fled the civil war in southern Sudan. When he was still an infant, the family left Sudan for Cairo, where they sought help from UNHCR and applied for resettlement.

The journey initially divided the family. After selling their belongings in Khartoum, they did not have enough money for everyone to travel.

Gabriel’s father remained behind while his mother took the children to Egypt, hoping to find a way for him to join them later.

Life in Cairo offered few prospects. Gabriel’s mother worked as a cleaner, while his father found work in security after eventually reuniting with the family. Their overriding concern was finding a place where they could work and their children could attend school.

When Gabriel was two, the family’s application for resettlement was accepted by the US, and they moved to New Hampshire.​​​​​​​

His own path took him from the University of Kentucky to the NBA, where he played for teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. In 2024, he represented South Sudan at the Paris Olympics, the country’s first appearance at the Games.

His appointment comes as UNHCR marks the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention on Tuesday, July 28.

Gabriel said his life was proof of what the international protection system could make possible.

“I think I’m a great example and proof of the good that can come from being resettled,” he said.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih said Gabriel’s story was “a powerful reminder of why refugee protection matters.”

Long-awaited homecoming

Although Gabriel left the region too young to remember the journey, stories about South Sudan remained a constant presence throughout his childhood.

His parents spoke about home, while his father was involved in a South Sudanese community group in New Hampshire. Gabriel also remembers travelling by bus to Washington, D.C., during South Sudan’s independence referendum.

“I didn’t fully understand what was going on, but I knew we were becoming a new country,” he said.

Growing up in the US, he was always curious about the country his family had been forced to leave.

“I was always curious. I wanted to know where I was really from because I knew I looked different from the people around me,” he said.

When he eventually travelled to South Sudan, the visit felt like a homecoming. Crowds welcomed him at the airport, and relatives he had never met embraced his return.

“I have way more family back home than I do in America,” he said. “It felt like a homecoming and an honor.”

But the visit also exposed him to the hardships facing displaced communities.

“You go through every emotion when you go back,” Gabriel said. “You see people happy when you are there, and you see them inspired and encouraged. But you also see their struggles and the things we take for granted abroad. It makes me want to help more.”

A mother’s story echoes his own

Gabriel spent more than two weeks in South Sudan and travelled to Maban County, which is hosting more than 220,000 Sudanese refugees, according to UNHCR.

At the Doro Refugee Camp, Gabriel met a mother who had been separated from members of her family. She told him she struggled to sleep because she did not know whether her children had eaten or whether her husband was safe.

Her story immediately reminded Gabriel of his own mother and the period when his father had been left behind in Khartoum.

“I resonated with that lady because she couldn’t sleep at night,” he said.

“Family separation is really sad … Families should not be separated,” he added.

More than a basketball court

Gabriel inaugurated a basketball court at the Doro Refugee Camp and held a clinic for young people from the refugee camps and surrounding host communities.

“I got to see kids play basketball for the very first time, and it was such a joyful moment,” Gabriel said. “To see them share joy and share the sport that I love was really special to me.”

Gabriel acknowledged that the communities face far more urgent challenges like food, shelter and clean water.

But he said sport could offer a sense of hope.

“Some people may not look at basketball as a necessity, but I think it brings positivity to their lives,” he said.

“People who have been through so much need a place where they can come together as a community.”​​​​​​​