Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 8, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including a fresh exchange of fire between US and Iranian forces, a 2-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for Victory Day, and the announcement of the resumption of Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington.

TOP STORIES

Exchange of fire between US, Iranian forces

Iran’s IRGC Navy confirms a large-scale missile and drone attack on US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces intercepted "unprovoked" Iranian attacks and responded with "self-defense strikes" as US warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman.

Three US Navy destroyers were able to transit through the Strait of Hormuz "under fire" without suffering any direct hits and will now rejoin the US blockade on the critical waterway, President Donald Trump said.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the operation came after what it described as a US ceasefire violation involving a strike on an Iranian oil tanker near Jask port and the approach of US destroyers toward the strategic waterway.

Just hours after, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat."

Lebanon-Israel talks to resume in Washington next week: State Department

Lebanese and Israeli officials will hold another round of talks in Washington as an extended ceasefire approaches its expiry on May 17, according to a State Department official.

“There will be talks next Thursday-Friday,” the official told Anadolu on Wednesday, without providing further details on the participants or agenda.

A Lebanese source told Anadolu earlier that the new round of discussions will take place at the US State Department headquarters in Washington.

Israel’s expansionist policies pose main threat to region, says Turkish president

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Israel’s expansionist policies pose the main security threat to the region.

"Israeli aggression has once again shown that the main security problem for our region is the expansionist, lawless and norm-defying policies of the current government," Erdogan said at a joint news conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the capital Ankara.

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Tebboune at the Presidential Complex, where the two leaders co-chaired the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting.

Rubio meets Pope Leo XIV as Middle East tops Vatican talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, focusing talks on the Middle East and shared priorities.

The meeting underscored "the strong relationship" between Washington and the Holy See and their "shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity," said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

The visit comes amid diplomatic efforts involving the US, Europe, and the Vatican on international security and geopolitical issues.

The meeting came after US President Donald Trump accused the pope of "endangering a lot of Catholics," claiming that the pontiff "thinks it’s fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon," in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this week.

Rubio is also expected to hold talks Friday at Palazzo Chigi, the office of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Russia's 2-day ceasefire for Victory Day celebrations goes into effect

A two-day ceasefire declared by Russia on the occasion of the country’s May 9 Victory Day celebrations has come into effect.

The ceasefire, which started at midnight Thursday (2100GMT), will last until Sunday, as the Russian capital is due to host an annual Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Saturday.

Victory Day is a holiday celebrated on May 9 in Russia and other countries, including some former Soviet states, to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany during World War II—a conflict Russia calls the Great Patriotic War.

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