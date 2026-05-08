Turkish firms sign nearly $8B in export contracts in first 3 days of SAHA 2026 defense expo 'As a country, we achieved a historic record at SAHA 2026,' says SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar

Turkish companies have signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts during the first three days of the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar said Friday.

“In the first three days of the fair, our companies signed nearly $8 billion in export contracts. I sincerely congratulate all our SAHA Istanbul members who built this proud achievement,” Bayraktar said on US social media company X.

“In SAHA 2026, as a country, we achieved a historic record,” added.

Turkish firms are showcasing their newest cutting-edge products in the SAHA 2026, taking place on May 5-9 at the Istanbul Expo Center. The event is organized by Türkiye’s and Europe’s largest defense, aviation, and space industry cluster, with Anadolu serving as its global communications partner.