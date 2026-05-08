Hantavirus situation remains 'under control,' says Trump US health agency classifies hantavirus as 'Level 3' emergency response

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has been briefed on hantavirus cases, adding that the situation remains “under control.”

“It's very much, we hope, under control. It was the ship, and I think we're going to make a full report about it tomorrow,” Trump told reporters in Washington near the Lincoln Memorial.

“We have a lot of people, a lot of great people, are studying it. It should be fine, we hope,” he said.

When asked should the American citizens be concerned that the disease might spread, Trump said: “I hope not,” adding that “We’ll do the best we can.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified the hantavirus outbreak as “Level 3” emergency response, the lowest level of emergency activation, according to ABC News on Thursday.

The outbreak, involving the Andes strain of hantavirus, has so far resulted in five confirmed cases, including three deaths, among passengers connected to the voyage, according to World Health Organization officials.

The MV Hondius, carrying approximately 150 passengers and crew from 23 nationalities, departed from Argentina and crossed the Atlantic before reporting a cluster of respiratory illnesses while sailing off Cape Verde.

