Ambassador Stephane Romatet was recalled by Macron last year following diplomatic crisis

France sends its envoy back to Algeria in bid to restore 'effective dialogue' Ambassador Stephane Romatet was recalled by Macron last year following diplomatic crisis

France is sending its ambassador back to Algeria in a bid to restore "effective dialogue," broadcaster BFM TV reported Friday, citing the presidency.

French Ambassador to Algeria Stephane Romatet will accompany Alice Rufo, the minister delegate at the Defense Ministry, during her visit to the country on Friday, according to the Elysee.

Romatet was recalled by Macron in April 2025, following a diplomatic crisis.

The presidency noted that the move comes as Macron aims to “restore effective dialogue" with Algeria, according to BFM TV.