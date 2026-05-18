Israeli forces attack boats carrying activists from 39 countries in international waters of Mediterranean Sea

Global Sumud aid flotilla demands ‘safe passage’ for humanitarian mission to Gaza after Israeli attack Israeli forces attack boats carrying activists from 39 countries in international waters of Mediterranean Sea

The Global Sumud aid flotilla on Monday demanded “safe passage” for its humanitarian mission to the Gaza Strip, accusing Israel of carrying out “illegal acts of piracy.”

In a statement, the flotilla said Israeli forces attacked the first of its boats “in broad daylight” in international waters while military vessels intercepted the fleet.

“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission,” the statement said.

The flotilla also called on governments to intervene, accusing Israel of carrying out “illegal acts of piracy” aimed at maintaining a “genocidal siege” on Gaza.

“Normalization of the occupation’s violence is a threat to us all,” the statement added.

The group said Israeli naval warships had encircled civilians aboard the flotilla around 250 nautical miles from Gaza in “another illegal high-seas interception in international waters.”

Live broadcasts from the flotilla earlier showed Israeli naval forces attacking the boats carrying activists from 39 countries one after another in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the Israeli army detained activists aboard the vessels and was transferring them to a navy ship described as a “floating prison” before transporting them to the port of Ashdod.