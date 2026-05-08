Beijing says vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz sail under Marshall Islands amid reports 1st Chinese ship was attacked on May 4

No casualties among Chinese crew aboard tanker attacked in Hormuz: Beijing Beijing says vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz sail under Marshall Islands amid reports 1st Chinese ship was attacked on May 4

Beijing on Friday said there were no casualties among Chinese crew aboard a vessel attacked in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week.

“(The) tanker in question is sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands with Chinese crew on board. The vessel has not reported any crew casualties,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

He was responding to a report by Beijing-based news outlet Caixin that a Chinese tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The report had claimed it was the first such incident, involving a Chinese vessel, since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

The Strait of Hormuz “is used for international navigation. China is deeply concerned that a large number of vessels along with their crew have been caught in the conflict and are stranded in the strait,” said Lin.

It is in common interest of regional countries and the international community to resume unimpeded passage through the key waterway, Lin added.

Urging parties involved in the conflict to “prevent deterioration” of the situation, the spokesman stressed safety of civilian vessels and their crew.​​​​​​​

Regional tensions intensified after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the war erupted, around 80% of the crude oil that passed through the Strait of Hormuz was destined for Asian markets, with China, India and Japan being the main importers, according to the International Energy Agency.