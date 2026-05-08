Saudi Arabia denies allowing airspace use for offensive military operations: report

Saudi Arabia denied Friday allowing its airspace to be used for offensive military operations, amid regional tensions linked to the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Riyadh is seeking de-escalation and supports Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war between Washington and Tehran, a Saudi source told broadcaster Al Arabiya.

“The Kingdom did not allow the use of its airspace to support offensive military operations.

“There are parties trying to give a misleading image of Saudi Arabia’s position for suspicious reasons,” the source said.

The remarks came after the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had lifted restrictions on the US military’s use of their bases and airspace that were imposed following the launch of an American operation aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing US and Saudi officials, the report said the Trump administration was preparing to restart naval escort operations for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz with US naval and air support after the mission was temporarily paused earlier this week.

Regional tensions have sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce a permanent agreement. Trump later announced an extension of the truce without setting a deadline.

The US has maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait since April 13.

Trump said Tuesday that the US military would temporarily pause “Project Freedom,” launched to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while keeping the American blockade “in full force and effect.”