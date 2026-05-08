Despite ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon

Israel kills 31 more in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Despite ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon

At least 31 people, including a member of the civil defense, were killed Friday in wide-scale Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

Five people were killed and three injured in two airstrikes targeting the town of Toura in the Tyre district.

The agency said rescue operations were still ongoing to search for a missing girl beneath the rubble.

It also reported that Lebanese Red Cross teams recovered the bodies of two missing young men following Israeli airstrikes on Thursday on the town of Blat in the Marjayoun district.

An Israeli army drone also targeted a car on the road connecting Kfarchuba and Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district, killing a civil defense member.

Five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting villages in the Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts of southern Lebanon.

Four more were killed in a strike on the town of Sultaniyeh in the Bint Jbeil district.

In the Nabatieh district, three people were killed and a woman was injured in a strike targeting the Arab al-Jall–Houmine al-Tahta road after a car was hit.

Separately, two people were killed in an airstrike on the town of Zrariyeh in the Sidon district.

A young man was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in the town square of Jebchit in Nabatieh District.

Four people, including a boy, were also killed in airstrikes on the town of Doueir in Nabatieh District.

Several people were injured in an airstrike targeting the town of Haddatha in Bint Jbeil District.

An Israeli drone targeted a vehicle carrying three people on the Arab al-Jall road at the entrance to Houmine al-Tahta toward Ankoun in the Nabatieh district, killing all three occupants.

At the moment of the strike, a motorcycle carrying a man and his wife happened to pass by the area, resulting in the man’s death and injuries to his wife, said the report.

In a separate attack, Israeli warplanes struck and destroyed the Hadraj building near the Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul.

The strike also wounded four paramedics from the Islamic Risala Scout Association who were part of a team operating near the site.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the town of Jmayjmeh in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli artillery fire hit the outskirts of Mansouri and Buyout al-Sayyad, reaching the Mansouri-Hamra coast.

Israeli military vehicles tried to advance early Friday toward the Buyout al-Sayyad area, opposite the town of Bayada.

In Khiam, the Israeli army carried out a powerful explosion.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the Sajd heights in the Jezzine district.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, said residents of the towns and villages of Nmairiyeh, Tayr Felsay, Hallousiyyeh, Upper Hallousiyyeh, Toura and Maarakeh were asked to leave.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,759 people, wounded 8,512 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala