Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 10, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump saying he expects to hear from Iran soon on a US peace proposal; Peter Magyar taking office as Hungary’s prime minister and ending Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule; and Israel preparing to release two activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla ahead of their deportations.

TOP STORIES

Trump says he 'expects to hear very soon' from Iran on US peace plan

US President Donald Trump said that "he expects to hear very soon" from Iran on Washington’s latest peace plan.

In a call with French TV station LCI, Trump said the Iranians “still very much want to make a deal.”

Regional tensions have sharply escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Peter Magyar assumes office as Hungary's prime minister, ending Orban’s 16-year rule

Peter Magyar was sworn in as Hungary’s prime minister, marking the end of Viktor Orban’s 16-year rule.

Magyar took the oath of office in parliament after his center-right Tisza Party secured a landslide victory in last month’s elections, defeating Orban’s nationalist-populist Fidesz alliance.

The Tisza party won a two-thirds majority in the 199-seat parliament, giving it enough seats to reverse key policies introduced during Orban’s years in power.

Israel to release 2 activists of Gaza aid flotilla, says rights group

An Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians said it was informed by security authorities of plans to release two activists of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Adalah said Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, informed its legal team that Brazilian national Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek will be released.

Israeli authorities would then transfer Avila and Abukeshek to immigration authorities, where they would remain in custody until their deportation, it added.

NEWS IN BRIEF

One person was killed and 13 injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Lebanese town of Bedias, despite a truce, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Britain summoned the Chinese ambassador to London after three men were convicted under the UK National Security Act for assisting Hong Kong intelligence services, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss US support for Qatar’s defense as well as continued coordination to promote stability and security across the Middle East.

Turkish football club Galatasaray clinched the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig crown with one match left in the season, securing a record 26th league championship.

Iran Football Federation announced that the national team will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The UN welcomed the recent announcement by US President Donald Trump of a three-day ceasefire from May 9-11, and a prisoner exchange plan between Ukraine and Russia.

The United States said 58 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected under an American naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic.

The UK is deploying a Royal Navy warship to the Middle East in preparation for a possible multinational mission to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defense Ministry said.

As many as 41 members of a group linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were arrested in Bahrain, the country's Interior Ministry said, state news agency BNA reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said European architecture that does not include Türkiye in its rightful place would "remain incomplete and vulnerable in managing crises."

Algerian Army Chief Gen. Said Chengriha urged Algeria and France to build relations beyond the legacy of French colonialism while preserving the memory of the past.

Syrian authorities announced the arrest of a former presidential aide accused of involvement in abuses committed during the Assad era.

US President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington would not compromise on Iran’s uranium issue, Israeli media reported, as Israel closely monitors the future of US-Iran talks.

An Israeli ministerial committee is expected to discuss a bill that seeks to scrap the Oslo Accords and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any attack on Iranian commercial or oil tankers would trigger a “heavy assault” against US positions and hostile vessels in the region.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Putin says Moscow 'will do everything' to meet Slovakia's energy needs

Moscow “will do everything” to meet Slovakia's energy needs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he met Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin.

Putin said relations between Russia and Slovakia had long been marked by strong political dialogue and stable cooperation, but were complicated by the war in Ukraine and what he described as a confrontational policy imposed by the EU and NATO.

Türkiye’s Baykar aims to begin first serial deliveries of unmanned combat aircraft this year, CEO says

Turkish defense company Baykar aims to begin the first serial deliveries of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft this year, said CEO Haluk Bayraktar.

Speaking at Anadolu’s Technology Desk during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Bayraktar said KIZILELMA continues to undergo intensive flight testing as the company moves toward serial production.