Sara Duterte, accused of plundering public funds, is considered favorite for 2028 presidential run

Lawmakers impeach Philippines Vice President Duterte for 2nd time Sara Duterte, accused of plundering public funds, is considered favorite for 2028 presidential run

The lower house of the Philippines' parliament on Monday impeached Vice President Sara Duterte, twice in two years.

Duterte is accused of graft, as well as public threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The 318-seat House of Representatives voted after the parliament’s justice committee “found probable cause in the complaints” against Duterte, 47, who is considered a favorite for the 2028 presidential run.

The impeachment case will now go to the Senate for trial that may either result in Duterte’s conviction or acquittal, Rappler News website reported.

Some 255 lawmakers voted in favor of indicting Duterte, exceeding the 215 House members who signed her impeachment complaint last year.

Twenty-six lawmakers opposed, and nine abstained, while at least 28 lawmakers did not participate in the voting at all.

Only 106 votes are required to impeach a vice president.