Ishaq Dar, Faisal bin Farhan stress 'importance of safeguarding maritime security,' including in Strait of Hormuz, during phone call

Pakistani, Saudi top diplomats discuss regional situation after Trump rejects Iranian response Ishaq Dar, Faisal bin Farhan stress 'importance of safeguarding maritime security,' including in Strait of Hormuz, during phone call

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan discussed the regional situation on Monday after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response.

During a phone call, Prince Faisal appreciated Pakistan's "constructive role and reiterated support for Islamabad's efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability, particularly in the context of ongoing engagement between Iran and the United States," according to a statement from Islamabad's Foreign Ministry.

Both leaders also discussed the importance of safeguarding maritime security, including in the Strait of Hormuz, and agreed to remain in close contact on regional and international developments, it added.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

On Sunday, Iran sent Pakistan its response to a US proposal for ending the war, but Trump dismissed it as "totally unacceptable."