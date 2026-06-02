Witnesses say occupiers set fire to olive groves near Nablus, opened fire toward residents

Israeli forces raid West Bank towns as occupiers torch Palestinian farmland Witnesses say occupiers set fire to olive groves near Nablus, opened fire toward residents

Israeli forces raided several towns and neighborhoods across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, while Israeli occupiers set fire to Palestinian agricultural land in separate incidents, according to sources and witnesses.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles entered the Fatair neighborhood in Nablus, triggering fighting with Palestinian youths.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters, while Palestinians threw stones at the troops, said the sources.

In the village of Madama, south of Nablus, occupiers raided residential areas and set fire to dozens of dunams of agricultural land and olive trees, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said occupiers also opened fire indiscriminately toward homes and at residents attempting to extinguish the fires.

Israeli forces later detained Mohammed Nafeth Nassar from Madama and raided the nearby village of Iraq Burin, said sources.

Footage on social media appeared to show occupiers assaulting Palestinian farmers in the Masoudiya area near the village of Burqa in northwestern Nablus, while they were transporting water from a municipal well.

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, sources said Israeli forces confiscated surveillance camera recordings during a raid on Al-Bireh and entered the village of Surda in northern Ramallah.

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces set up a military checkpoint on the bridge leading to the town of Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and detained several Palestinian workers, according to sources.

Sources also said Palestinians confronted a group of occupiers near the Bedouin community of Ma’azi Jaba in northern Jerusalem.

Violence has surged across the occupied West Bank since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, with Palestinian officials reporting 1,168 deaths, 12,666 injuries, nearly 23,000 arrests and the displacement of around 33,000 people.

Palestinian officials have accused Israeli authorities and settlers of expanding settlement activity, demolishing homes and infrastructure, and forcibly displacing communities across the occupied territory.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul