President dismisses reports of suspension as false while urging Tehran to finalize agreement

Trump says talks with Iran 'going on continuously,' adds, 'where they lead, one never knows' President dismisses reports of suspension as false while urging Tehran to finalize agreement

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that diplomatic exchanges with Tehran are proceeding without interruption, contradicting reports of halted communications.

“The conversations between us have been going on continuously,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, noting that dialogue has occurred daily throughout the week.

He said reports of stopped communications are "false and erroneous.”

Regarding the outcome of the efforts, the US president remarked, “Where they lead, one never knows.”

Trump insisted that Tehran must reach a settlement after nearly five decades of friction, asserting that the situation "cannot be allowed to go on any longer."

His comments follow reports from the semi-official Tasnim agency that Iran suspended talks via mediators to protest Israeli military actions.

Trump said Monday that he would welcome a period of silence if Iran suspends indirect peace talks with Washington. He also said that talks with Tehran are continuing "at a rapid pace."