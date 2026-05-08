As confirmed cases nearly double compared to last year, Argentina rejects WHO 'interference' and blames climate change for a surge

Argentina battles record hantavirus surge amid diplomatic firestorm with WHO As confirmed cases nearly double compared to last year, Argentina rejects WHO 'interference' and blames climate change for a surge

Argentina is facing its most severe hantavirus season in recent years, a crisis now entangled in a diplomatic confrontation.

As health authorities in the country struggle to contain a surge that has seen cases nearly double compared to last year, the government is lashing out at the World Health Organization (WHO) for allegedly "politicizing" the outbreak.

According to the latest epidemiological bulletin released Monday, during the 2025–2026 season, which began last June, Argentina has recorded 101 confirmed cases—an increase from the 57 cases reported during the same period last year.

"Nationwide, the 2025–2026 season shows a number of cases that have been above the outbreak threshold for most of the period analyzed," the Ministry of Health reported, noting a "sustained increase" that shows no signs of slowing.

So far in the 2026 calendar year alone, 42 cases have been documented as authorities scramble to implement early detection protocols.

Experts point to a series of environmental factors—droughts followed by heavy rainfall—as the primary driver for the surge. While dry periods force rodents into human habitats in search of sustenance, heavy rains trigger seed dispersal, leading to a population explosion.

The Ministry of Health further attributed the rise to "increasing human interaction with wild environments," citing habitat destruction, rural residential expansion, and the shifting endemic areas caused by climate change.

The biological crisis has sparked a geopolitical row following an outbreak on the MV Hondius, a luxury cruise ship that departed from the Argentine port of Ushuaia.

In March 2026, Argentina followed the United States in formally withdrawing from the WHO. On Thursday, the Argentine Ministry of Health accused the organization of "exploiting" the cruise ship infections to "influence a sovereign decision."

Despite the political friction, health officials insist that "preventive epidemiological monitoring" remains active. However, authorities have yet to determine the exact source of the infection aboard the MV Hondius.