Beijing summit ‘extremely positive,’ says Trump, invites Xi to US this September US president makes remarks while attending state banquet dinner with Chinese counterpart Xi

The summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping was “extremely positive,” US President Donald Trump said Thursday, extending an invitation for Xi this September.

“Thank you again, President Xi, for this beautiful welcome. And tonight, it is my honor to extend an invitation to you and Madam Peng to visit us at the White House this September 24 and we look forward to it,” Trump said. He was referring to the first lady of China, Peng Liyuan.

Trump made the remarks while attending a state banquet dinner, raising a toast “to the rich and enduring ties between the American and Chinese people.”

“It's a very special relationship. And I want to thank you again, this has been an amazing period of time. Thank you, President Xi,” Trump said.

“We had extremely positive and productive conversations and meetings today with the Chinese delegation earlier and this evening is another cherished opportunity to discuss among friends, some of the things that we discussed today, all good for the United States and for China and it was a great honor to be with you,” he said.

Noting that the relationship between the American and Chinese people goes all the way back to the founding of the US, Trump thanked Xi for this “magnificent welcome.”

The two countries have “much in common,” the US president noted, pointing to values of “hard work,” “courage,” and “achievement,” and saying: “The world is a special world with the two of us united and together.”

Trump is on a three-day state visit to China, the first by any sitting US president in nine years.​​​​​​​