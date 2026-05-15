Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s ‘provocative practices’ at Al-Aqsa Mosque Kingdom decries Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of mosque, raising of Israeli flag inside compound

Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned what it called repeated “provocative practices” by Israeli occupation officials at Al-Aqsa Mosque, following the storming of the holy site by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reiterated the kingdom’s categorical rejection of any actions that could undermine the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its holy sites.

The ministry also called on the international community to halt practices it said violate international laws and norms and to hold Israeli occupation authorities accountable for continued violations of Islamic holy sites and Palestinian civilians.

Earlier Thursday, Ben-Gvir forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to mark the anniversary of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem.

Footage showed Ben-Gvir raising the Israeli flag and dancing with a group of occupiers, with the Dome of the Rock mosque in the background.

Footage also showed Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer from Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit party storming the mosque and raising the Israeli flag.

An official from the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that 620 Israeli occupiers stormed the mosque compound under police protection.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israeli police have allowed occupiers to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound daily, except Fridays and Saturdays.​​​​​​​



Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, citing international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.