Hezbollah reports 33 attacks on Israeli forces in south Lebanon Operations target military sites, troop gatherings, and vehicles, group says

Hezbollah said Friday that it had carried out 33 attacks targeting Israeli forces, military positions, and vehicles in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

The group said the attacks were carried out in response to continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement and attacks on civilians and areas in southern Lebanon.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said the attacks targeted Israeli troop and vehicle gatherings in the towns of Rashaf, Qouzah, and Hadatha.

It said military bulldozers and troop gatherings in Rashaf were targeted with attack drones, rocket barrages, and artillery shelling.

Hezbollah also said Liman barracks and Kiryat Shmona barracks were targeted with drone attacks, while rocket barrages and artillery shelling targeted Israeli positions in Qouzah and Hadatha.

The group claimed “confirmed hits” in several attacks.

Earlier Friday, the Israeli army declared the northern areas of Rosh Hanikra and Achziv a closed military zone over what it described as the “security situation,” following repeated air raid sirens triggered by drone infiltrations and rocket launches from southern Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah’s fiber-optic drones, which are harder to detect, have become a growing concern for Israel​​​​​​​

In late April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Hezbollah missiles and drones represented “two major threats” facing Israel and urged the military to develop solutions.