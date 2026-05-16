Over 500 candidates elected unopposed ahead of South Korea local elections South Korea to hold local elections on June 3

A total of 513 candidates have been elected unopposed ahead of South Korea’s June 3 local elections after running without challengers in their constituencies, local media reported Saturday, citing the country’s election watchdog.

The National Election Commission said ballots will not be held in 307 electoral districts due to uncontested races or an insufficient number of candidates, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Among those elected without a vote are three local government heads: Kim I-gang, head of Seo district in Gwangju; Kim Byung-nae, chief of Nam district in Gwangju; and Lim Byeong-taek, mayor of Siheung city, just south of Seoul. All three belong to the ruling Democratic Party.

Gwangju has long been considered a stronghold of the Democratic Party, while in Siheung, the main opposition People Power Party did not field a candidate, citing a lack of prospective nominees.

The remaining 510 uncontested winners are local council members from various districts.

According to the commission, 7,829 candidates registered for the June elections during the two-day filing period.

The upcoming vote will determine key local leadership positions across 16 metropolitan cities and provinces, as well as education superintendents and 14 vacant National Assembly seats.