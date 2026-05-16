Putin to visit China for talks with Xi, Kremlin says Russian, Chinese presidents to discuss bilateral ties, sign bilateral agreements, according to Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin announced Saturday.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and Xi will discuss bilateral relations, ways to deepen the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries, and key international and regional issues.

The two are also expected to sign a joint statement following the talks, along with several bilateral intergovernmental, interdepartmental, and other agreements, it said.

Putin will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss trade and economic cooperation, the statement said.

The trip coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

Putin and Xi are also set to participate in the opening ceremony of the Russia-China Years of Education (2026-2027).