Former Mexican security chief accused of drug trafficking arrested in US Gerardo Merida Sanchez 1 of 10 Mexican officials wanted by US authorities

Former Sinaloa Security Chief Gerardo Merida Sanchez was arrested in the US on drug trafficking-related charges, Mexican authorities confirmed Friday.

The Mexican government announced cooperation with US authorities after rejecting accusations and extradition requests for 10 Mexican officials accused of links to drug trafficking.

“The Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Security Cabinet, maintains institutional communication with US authorities within the framework of international cooperation mechanisms,” it said in a statement.

Mexico’s Security Cabinet confirmed that Merida Sanchez was detained by US Marshals in the American state of Arizona on May 11 after entering US territory through the Nogales border crossing in northwestern Mexico.

Merida Sanchez is accused of narcotics importation, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess such weapons.

He is being held in the Southern District of New York, where authorities are expected to decide whether he will remain in custody during legal proceedings.

The former official is among 10 Mexican nationals sought by the US for extradition, including Sinaloa Gov. Ruben Rocha Moya.

Merida Sanchez served as security chief under Rocha Moya for 15 months before stepping down. Rocha Moya is on temporary leave while Mexican prosecutors investigate allegations linked to his administration and the US extradition request bearing his name.

The former military official was appointed security secretary in September 2023 and resigned in December 2024 amid escalating violence stemming from infighting among factions of the Sinaloa Cartel.