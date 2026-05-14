Lavrov meets Iranian, Brazilian counterparts at BRICS summit in New Delhi Russia ready to assist Iran-US negotiations, foreign minister tells Iranian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held separate meetings with his Iranian and Brazilian counterparts on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, focusing on Middle East tensions, regional security, and bilateral cooperation.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the two sides discussed ongoing negotiations aimed at settling the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of preserving the ceasefire regime and the fragile armistice as well as preventing disruption of the political and diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive Iranian-US understanding which opens the way to a lasting and stable normalization in the region," it said.

Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to assist the parties in seeking mutually acceptable compromises.

The ministers also reviewed bilateral cooperation and confirmed their intention to continue strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran.

Lavrov later met Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The talks were held in a “traditionally friendly and trust-based atmosphere,” with the sides exchanging views on key international issues, including developments in the Persian Gulf and Latin America, a separate statement said.

Lavrov and Vieira also discussed further strengthening the Russia-Brazil strategic partnership and reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts.