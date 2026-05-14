2-day event comprising 46 panels brought together officials, experts, representatives from academic, business circles for several topics concerning Black Sea, Balkans region

10th Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum in Bucharest concludes 2-day event comprising 46 panels brought together officials, experts, representatives from academic, business circles for several topics concerning Black Sea, Balkans region

The 10th and latest edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, held in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, concluded on Wednesday.

Organized by the New Strategy Center—a Romanian think tank founded in 2015—the event, which began on Tuesday, brought together various active and former officials, as well as numerous experts and representatives from academic and business circles, over the past two days.

As part of the event, in which Anadolu is the global communications partner, a total of 46 panels were held for a series of substantive discussions on topics concerning the Black Sea and Balkans region, including security, energy, defense, and technology.

The two-day event was held under the patronage of Romanian President Nicusor Dan, who addressed the forum’s opening panel, and took place on the margins of the latest summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9) held earlier Wednesday, also in the Romanian capital.

The B9 is an organization comprising Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

The summit was one of four major themes addressed during panel discussions; the other three themes were the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, transatlantic cooperation, and technological challenges generated by AI.

Sorin Cimpeanu, the rector of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, as well as German Ambassador to Romania Angela Ganninger and New Strategy Center CEO George Scutaru, gave closing remarks at the end of the two-day forum.