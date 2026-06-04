Court rules it found no evidence that rapper’s visit posed concrete threat to public order, adds no antisemitic statements reported during his recent concerts in other countries

Dutch court allows Kanye West concerts to go ahead Court rules it found no evidence that rapper’s visit posed concrete threat to public order, adds no antisemitic statements reported during his recent concerts in other countries

A Dutch court has refused to block two upcoming concerts by American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, clearing the way for performances in the Netherlands, Dutch News reported on Thursday.

The case was brought by the Central Jewish Council (CJO), which argued that Ye’s presence could threaten public order and increase feelings of insecurity among Jewish people in the Netherlands.

However, the Amsterdam court ruled that it found no evidence that the rapper’s visit posed a concrete threat to public order and that no antisemitic statements had been reported during his recent concerts in other countries, according to the report.

The shows, scheduled for June 6 and 8 at Arnhem’s GelreDome stadium, will therefore proceed as planned.

According to Dutch News, authorities said they would monitor whether Ye makes any objectionable remarks while in the country.

Last month, a majority in parliament backed a motion urging the government to deny the rapper entry to the Netherlands. However, Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said there were no legal grounds for such a move.

Concerts involving the artist have previously been blocked or canceled in the UK, France, Poland and Italy.