'Trump picked Blanche because he's loyal to the president alone, not the Constitution, not the rule of law,' says Chuck Schumer

US Senate minority leader attacks Blanche as Trump ally following attorney general nomination 'Trump picked Blanche because he's loyal to the president alone, not the Constitution, not the rule of law,' says Chuck Schumer

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday criticized Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche following President Donald Trump's decision to nominate him for the permanent position.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer urged Republicans to oppose Blanche's nomination, arguing that his close relationship with Trump undermines confidence in the Justice Department's independence.

"Trump picked Blanche because he's loyal to the president alone, not the Constitution, not the rule of law, and certainly not to the American people, and not to the values that this country has had for 250 years," Schumer said.

Trump revealed Wednesday that he plans to nominate Blanche to serve as the country's top prosecutor.

The Democratic leader accused Blanche of advancing Trump's political interests while serving at the Justice Department.

Schumer alleged that Blanche "orchestrated Trump's self-dealing MAGA slush fund" and claimed that he blocked the release of a substantial number of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Blanche not only shields Trump from the law, he uses the justice system to go after his boss' political enemies," Schumer said.

Schumer urged Republican senators to reject Blanche's nomination.

"Unless Republicans want to remain complicit in Trump's corruption, they ought to oppose Blanche as well," he said.

Blanche said he was "honored and humbled" that Trump is going to nominate him.

His nomination must first clear the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Sen. Chuck Grassley, where Republicans hold a 12-10 majority, before advancing to a vote by the full Senate.