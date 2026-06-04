Putin claims full control of Ukraine's Luhansk, most of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions Russian president acknowledges Ukrainian drone attacks causing damage inside Russia, says Kyiv lacks weapons available to Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Thursday that Russia has full control of the entire territory of Ukraine's Luhansk region and is in control of more than 85% of the Donetsk and about 80% of the Zaporizhzhia regions.

Putin told the heads of global news agencies in St. Petersburg that Ukrainian forces controlled 25% of the Donetsk region some time ago, but that figure has fallen to less than 15%.

"Just recently, I won't name the number of populated areas now, as I'm afraid of making a mistake -- the Russian army has brought approximately 2,440 square kilometers (942 square miles) under its control. The offensive is taking place every day," he said.

He said Russian forces continue to advance, and indicated that the situation on the battlefield is developing in Moscow's favor.

Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian drone attacks are causing damage inside Russia but said Kyiv lacks the types of weapons available to Moscow.

He also argued that Russia possesses its own industrial base, resources, personnel and technological expertise for weapons production, while Ukraine remains dependent on military assistance from Western countries.

At the same time, Putin said, "Russia is undoubtedly ready and wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means on the basis of the Anchorage agreements he reached with US President Donald Trump in 2025 in the American state of Alaska.

The Russian president added that Moscow is prepared to make compromises but stressed Kyiv would also need to agree to them, adding that the war could come to an end in the near future if Ukraine accepted the compromises.

Putin claimed that the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering from a "catastrophic shortage of personnel," with their numbers reduced by 100,000 recently.

He said that monthly losses amount to approximately 40,000 troops, and that around 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert every month.

"People are caught on the streets like stray dogs and forcibly shoved into the army," he said.

Asked about Russia's latest Oreshnik missile, Putin said there has not been a single full-scale combat deployment against Ukraine.

"If I'm being honest, I'll let you in on a big military and state secret – we simply struck where it was convenient to observe the results," he said.

Speaking about Russia's relations with the EU, Putin expressed surprise at the backlash following his suggestion that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder could serve as a potential negotiator.

"He is not Putin's friend. He is a German statesman, one of the best in my opinion," the Russian president said.

He also argued that the EU cannot act as a neutral mediator because it is directly aiding Ukraine militarily.

Putin also expressed surprise over claims that Moscow stopped deliveries of energy resources to Europe. "But we didn't stop. Europe simply refused to buy, hoping that everything would collapse for us. But they've already seen that nothing is going to collapse. Well, enough is enough — they've realized that this was a mistaken direction. They could just change course, but no — they've already made so many statements that it's hard for them to change their position," he said.

He claimed that one undamaged line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline remains intact and could begin pumping Russian gas to Germany as early as tomorrow.

"Just press a button, and the gas will flow. But that requires a decision from the German government," he said.

He added that Gazprom has a valid contract with its German partner and remains ready to supply gas.

The Russian president dismissed Western claims of a "Russian threat" to Europe as "deliberate provocation" aimed at frightening populations into spending more on defense.

"This is conscious provocation to create a threat that does not really exist," he said.

He also dismissed rumors of major problems in Russia's economy as greatly exaggerated, noting that the country's public debt stands at just 15.6%.

According to him, authorities are deliberately cooling the economy to avoid hyperinflation, and Russia feels confident in its economic path.

Asked whether he would run for president again in 2030, Putin said it was too early to speak about this, though he noted that the Russian Constitution allows it.