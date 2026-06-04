Developers earn more than $1.4T, not paying commission for more than 90% of transactions, Apple says

Apple App Store ecosystem hits $1.4T in sales during 2025 Developers earn more than $1.4T, not paying commission for more than 90% of transactions, Apple says

The global Apple App Store ecosystem generated more than $1.4 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2025 as emerging technologies like AI accelerate application innovation.

An independent study by Analysis Group showed that developers did not pay any commission to the tech giant for more than 90% of these transactions.

The size of the App Store ecosystem nearly tripled since 2019 while maintaining its position as a secure platform for users to discover new applications.

Sales of physical goods and services accounted for $1.1 trillion of the total amount, driven by growth in grocery, food delivery and travel sectors.

Developer billings and sales for digital goods and services reached $149 billion, while in-app advertising revenue totaled $151 billion last year.

The App Store saw over 850 million average weekly users spanning 175 countries and regions in 2025.

AI played a significant role in this growth, with more than 40 of the top 100 applications featuring consumer-facing AI capabilities.



These AI-integrated applications experienced stronger billing growth compared to other top-performing applications on the platform.

