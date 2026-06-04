Dow Jones up 1.73%, S&P 500 0.41% while Nasdaq drops 0.09%; European indexes close day in green side

US stocks end day mixed while Dow hits record high Dow Jones up 1.73%, S&P 500 0.41% while Nasdaq drops 0.09%; European indexes close day in green side

US stock markets posted mixed figures at Thursday's close while Dow Jones hit a historical high close.

The Dow rose 1.73%, or 874.86 points, to finish at 51,561.93.

The S&P 500 gained 0.41%, or 30.63 points, to close at 7,584.31, while the Nasdaq fell 0.09%, or 23.02 points, to 26,830.96.

The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the market’s “fear index,” fell 5.04% to 15.25.

Energy prices fell thanks to easing tensions in the Middle East and risk appetite increased related to de-escalation.

Brent futures traded for around $95 per barrel as of 2020GMT, down around 2.7%.

The number of Americans filing first-time unemployment claims rose 13,000 last week to 225,000, according to US Labor Department data released on Thursday.

European markets

European stocks saw positive figures, with the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.52% to close at 624.45 points.

In national markets, the UK's FTSE 100 posted an increase, up by 0.27% to 10,360.32, and Germany's DAX 40 rose 0.6% to 24,944.95 points.

France's CAC 40 increased 1.15% to 8,244.29, Italy's FTSE MIB 30 went up 0.27% to 50,174.36, and Spain's IBEX 35 was up 0.55% to end at 18,276.00.am