Authorities urge residents to 'remain in a safe location, follow official channels for warnings and updates'

UAE says its air defenses responding to 'missile threat' Authorities urge residents to 'remain in a safe location, follow official channels for warnings and updates'

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Friday that its air defense systems are responding to a "missile threat.”

"Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said on the US social media platform X.

It urged residents to "remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

The notice comes hours after an exchange of fire between the US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.