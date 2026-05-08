'It's going to be, I think, quite amazing. He's been a friend of mine. I've gotten along with him very well over the years,' says Donald Trump

Trump says China visit to proceed as planned, expects 'amazing' meeting with counterpart Xi 'It's going to be, I think, quite amazing. He's been a friend of mine. I've gotten along with him very well over the years,' says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his official visit to Beijing would proceed as planned, adding that he expected to have an "amazing" meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said China “has been great” for his administration economically.

"We're going to have a meeting with President Xi. It's going to be, I think, quite amazing. He's been a friend of mine. I've gotten along with him very well over the years," he noted.

Trump is scheduled to visit China on May 14-15 for his second in-person summit with Xi after the two met last year in South Korea.