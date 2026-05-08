Israeli forces raid Syria’s Quneitra countryside, detain civilian

By Laith al-Jnaidi

ISTANBUL (AA) - Israeli forces detained a civilian Friday during an incursion into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

An Israeli force made up of six military vehicles pushed toward the village of Saida al-Hanout in southern Quneitra countryside, stopped several shepherds and detained one of them, according to SANA.

The force also moved toward the village of al-Razaniyah and set up a checkpoint at the village junction leading to Saida al-Golan before withdrawing from the area, the agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israel or Syria on the incident.

Israeli violations in southern Syria have occurred almost daily in recent months, including raids, home searches, the establishment of checkpoints and the detention of civilians, including children and shepherds, according to Syrian media.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa told Anadolu that negotiations with Israel had not reached a “dead end,” but were “progressing with great difficulty due to Israel's insistence on maintaining a presence on Syrian soil.”

Following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

“Israel responded to Syria with great brutality, targeting numerous Syrian sites, violating Syrian sovereignty and occupying parts of the territory adjacent to the already-occupied Golan Heights,” al-Sharaa said.

The Syrian government has repeatedly called on Israel to withdraw from Syrian territory.

*Writing by Lina Altawell​​​​​​​

