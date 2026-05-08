'The world has changed. Our companies must be present where the opportunities lie, and today those opportunities also lie in Türkiye,' says Belgium's foreign minister

Queen Mathilde to lead Belgian economic mission to Türkiye to expand cooperation in trade, defense 'The world has changed. Our companies must be present where the opportunities lie, and today those opportunities also lie in Türkiye,' says Belgium's foreign minister

Belgium on Sunday will launch a high-level economic mission to Türkiye, led by Queen Mathilde and accompanied by senior government officials and business representatives, set to expand cooperation in such areas as trade and defense, the Belgian Foreign Ministry said.

The five-day mission, set to last through next Thursday, will visit the commercial hub of Istanbul and the capital Ankara and aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, innovation, and strategic sectors amid shifting global economic dynamics, according to a Friday statement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken will join the delegation, which includes 428 participants representing 194 companies, 17 trade federations and chambers of commerce, eight universities, and several public institutions.

The program begins in Istanbul, where Queen Mathilde will participate in official events through Wednesday, before the delegation continues to Ankara.

"The world has changed. Our companies must be present where the opportunities lie, and today those opportunities also lie in Türkiye," Prevot said.

He described Türkiye as "a market of 85 million consumers, a NATO ally, a Customs Union partner with the EU and a country undergoing rapid transformation."

Francken said the mission is intended to strengthen trade ties and create new business opportunities, noting that annual bilateral trade currently amounts to around €8 billion ($9 billion).

The mission will focus on five strategic sectors: green energy transition, aerospace and defense, ports and logistics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and digital technologies.

In Ankara, Belgian defense companies will present their capabilities and meet Turkish counterparts to discuss possible cooperation projects.

The Belgian delegation is also expected to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, and Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

Several bilateral agreements, including in defense and social security, are expected to be signed during the visit.

