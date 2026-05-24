Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: May 24, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including US President Donald Trump's announcement that an agreement with Iran "has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization"; a suspect was killed after opening fire near the White House; and 25 hospital staff were injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

TOP STORIES

Trump says agreement with Iran ‘has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization’

US President Donald Trump said an agreement with Iran to end the war between the two nations “has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization.”

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other countries,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump said he discussed the prospective deal with several regional leaders in a “very good call.” He also said he had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House

A suspect was killed after allegedly opening fire near the White House complex, according to the US Secret Service.

The agency said the incident occurred near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside the White House grounds.

Authorities said an individual “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing” in the area.

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," it said, adding no injuries were sustained by officers. The condition of the bystander was not immediately known.

25 hospital staff injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: Health Ministry

At least 25 medical, nursing and administrative staff at Hiram Hospital in southern Lebanon were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting the immediate vicinity of the facility, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The ministry said the strikes caused “various injuries” among staff members at the hospital in the Tyre district and resulted in “severe damage” to the facility.

“This is the second time in less than two months that the hospital has been exposed to such dangers due to repeated Israeli attacks,” the statement said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

France has banned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering French territory for what Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot described as “unacceptable actions” against activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders about Iran and Middle East developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Pakistan welcomed President Donald Trump’s “extraordinary efforts” to pursue peace, following a call with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Pakistan.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said it received reports of "suspicious activity" within the Gulf of Aden.

At least eight people were killed when a coal mine collapsed in Qinyuan County in China's northern Shanxi province, according to officials.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani urged support for efforts to de-escalate regional tensions during a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed deepening ties in New Delhi. ​​​

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) said 10 ISIS (Daesh) suspects, including one linked to the 2015 Ankara train station attack, were captured in Syria in an operation with Syrian intelligence, security sources said.

Iran agreed to a draft plan to end fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, The New York Times reported, citing three senior Iranian officials.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Asia Pacific trade ministers vow to maintain 'resilient' supply chains, advance economic integration

Trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) reaffirmed their commitment to maintain "resilient" supply chains, particularly essential goods, such as energy products and critical downstream derivatives, in the face of supply chain challenges affecting the region.

"We recognize that it is in our mutual interest that our region remains interconnected and trade corridors remain open, to facilitate trade flows, including energy supplies and other essential goods," the ministers said in a statement at the conclusion of their two-day meeting in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou.

They reiterated their shared commitment to advance economic integration in the region in a "market-driven manner," vowing to continue cooperation to facilitate the flow of data across borders through the work on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) agenda.

Ukraine imposes new sanctions against Russian military, civilian merchant vessels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions against Russian military personnel and civilian merchant vessels.

According to the presidential press service, the first package of sanctions includes 127 Russian individuals “involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure and civilian facilities.”

The restrictions target commanders of long-range aviation units, as well as missile and artillery units of the ground forces.