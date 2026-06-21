Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 21, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Sunday, including Pakistan's announcement of US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland; Iran saying that the Strait of Hormoz is "closed to all vessels" because of Israeli and US violations; and US President Donald Trump saying there will be "no tolls" in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, warning of possible US fees afterward.

TOP STORIES

​​​​Pakistan announces US-Iran technical talks in Switzerland on Sunday

Technical-level talks between the US and Iran will be held in Switzerland, under the framework of the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” according to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

It said the discussions are a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Representatives from the US and Iran will participate, along with mediators from Pakistan and Qatar, it added.

Strait of Hormuz ‘closed to all vessels’ over Israeli, US violations: Iran’s IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said the Strait of Hormuz has been “closed to all vessels,” warning ships against approaching the strategic waterway.

Iran’s Fars News Agency indicated that the IRGC Navy said the move was in response to the “crimes of the Zionist regime” in Lebanon and the US violation of its commitments to establish a ceasefire.

“Vessels should not approach the strait; otherwise, their security will be at risk,” it added.

Trump says 'no tolls' in Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, warns of possible US fees later

US President Donald Trump said no maritime fees will be permitted in the Strait of Hormuz during a 60-day ceasefire, warning that Washington may impose tolls thereafter.

After the 60 days, fees might be collected for “services rendered as the guardian angel” to Middle Eastern nations to ensure “reimbursement of costs” for the past and future, should a final deal not be completed, said Trump.

"There will be no tolls ... unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America,” the president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran's negotiating delegation arrived in Switzerland, ahead of technical talks with the US, Iranian state broadcaster reported.

US Vice President JD Vance departed Washington for Switzerland to participate in negotiations with Iranian officials scheduled for Sunday.

· The UN Security Council voiced alarm about reports that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are massing substantial military reinforcements around El Obeid, the capital of the state of North Kordofan.

· An Israeli soldier was killed and 13 others wounded in an overnight attack targeting troops in southern Lebanon, said the army, according to The Times of Israel.

· Al Jazeera announced that its cameraman was killed in an Israeli strike targeting a home in the central Gaza Strip in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October.

· Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to new criticism from US President Donald Trump, rejecting his remarks about her popularity and Italy’s position regarding US military operations linked to Iran.

· Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Romanian counterpart, Nicusor Danl, in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Presidency.

· The death toll from Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon on Saturday has risen to at least 28, despite a ceasefire and the US-Iran agreement, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

· Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency following weeks of anti-government protests and road blocks that have intensified into a broader political crisis, media reports said.

· Polish authorities said they are investigating what Prime Minister Donald Tusk described as a likely political assassination after the fatal shooting of Russian dissident artist Robert Kuzovkov.

· Several Israeli cities witnessed demonstrations against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, while police in Jerusalem confiscated sound equipment used by protesters.

· Nine people are in critical condition after a train crash near Bedford in Eastern England, which killed a driver and left around 100 passengers injured, according to British media reports.

· At least three people have died after a fire broke out at a single-story pavilion in west London, said the London Fire Brigade.

· Germany came back to upset Ivory Coast 2-1 in their Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing their place in the next round at Toronto Stadium in Canada.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Türkiye exports warship to NATO, EU member for first time with Romania deal: President

Türkiye has exported a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history through a sales agreement signed with Romania, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony of the Offshore Patrol Vessel CAm. Roman to the Romanian Naval Forces Command and the commissioning and flag-raising ceremony of Turkish Naval Forces Command platforms in Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's growing naval defense industry capabilities.

“With the sales agreement we signed with Romania, Türkiye exports a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history,” he said.