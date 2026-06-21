Delegation on way to Burgenstock to discuss implementation of memorandum of understanding signed with US

Switzerland welcomes Iranian delegation Delegation on way to Burgenstock to discuss implementation of memorandum of understanding signed with US

Switzerland said Saturday that it welcomed the arrival of the Iranian delegation for talks on the memorandum signed with the US.

“We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss Foreign Ministry wrote on US social media company X, along with a photo.

It added that the Iranian delegation was on its way to the town of Burgenstock in the Nidwalden canton to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

Pakistan announced that technical-level talks between the US and Iran would be held Sunday in Burgenstock.

“Following the signing of the Islamabad Agreement, technical-level talks will be held on June 21 in the Swiss town of Burgenstock," Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran announced that a delegation would travel to Switzerland to discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and the halt of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.

US Vice President JD Vance left Washington for the talks.

Iran-U.S. memorandum

Iran and the US announced that, as part of a negotiation process mediated by Pakistan, they had reached a 14-point memorandum on June 14 that provides for ending the war and resolving the issues between the parties through talks.

The memorandum of understanding, called the Islamabad Agreement, entered into force after being signed digitally June 18 by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It includes provisions such as ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.

Following the signing, the parties are expected to begin a 60-day negotiation process soon on issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions to reach a final agreement.