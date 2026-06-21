15 fire engines, 100 firefighters called to New Zealand Way after receiving first of 19 emergency calls

At least 3 dead after fire breaks out at single-story pavilion in west London 15 fire engines, 100 firefighters called to New Zealand Way after receiving first of 19 emergency calls

At least three people have died after a fire broke out at a single-story pavilion in White City, west London, olaten Saturday, said the London Fire Brigade.

It added that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters were called to New Zealand Way after receiving the first of 19 emergency calls at 6.52 pm local time.

“The fire involved a single storey pavilion, with just over half of the structure damaged by the fire.

"Three men were rescued from the building by firefighters and treated on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. Sadly, two of the men were declared dead at the scene. The third man was taken to hospital for further treatment, but was later declared dead," it said.

“The Brigade received the first of 19 calls reporting the fire at 1852. Control officers mobilised crews from North Kensington, Acton, Chiswick and surrounding fire stations to the scene. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 2125.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade’s specialist fire investigation officers and the Metropolitan Police Service," it added.