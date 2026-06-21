Saudi entertainment chief says US actor recited Shahada, joined prayers while filming in UK

Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito embraces Islam in Saudi Arabia: Report Saudi entertainment chief says US actor recited Shahada, joined prayers while filming in UK

American actor Giancarlo Esposito, known for his role as Gus Fring in the television series Breaking Bad, has embraced Islam during a stay in Saudi Arabia, media reports said on Sunday.

Saudi Gazette reported that General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh said Esposito recited the Shahada, the Islamic declaration of faith, and joined members of a production team in prayer at a mosque while filming in the kingdom.

According to Al-Sheikh, the actor's decision followed positive experiences during his time in Saudi Arabia and interactions with Muslims while working on a production in the country.

He also said Esposito expressed appreciation for the community and hospitality he encountered during filming.

A video shared on social media showed the actor praying alongside members of the production team inside a mosque, the report said.

Esposito has built a decades-long career in film and television and is also known for his performances in Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian, and other productions.

The report said he earned international recognition and multiple award nominations for his portrayal of Gus Fring.

According to Saudi Gazette, Esposito is currently involved in filming Seven Dogs, one of several major productions being developed as Saudi Arabia expands its entertainment and film sectors and seeks to attract international productions and talent.