Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 16, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here is a rundown of all the news you need to start your Tuesday, including eight people perishing as a result of a US B-52 bomber crashing, the UK banning social media for under-16s, and the EU adopting sanctions against Russia

TOP STORIES

8 people believed dead in B-52 bomber crash in California

A US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed during a routine test flight in California, with military officials stating that the impact left no chance for the recovery of those on board.

Edwards Air Force Base said that eight people were aboard the strategic bomber when it went down shortly after taking off at 11.20 a.m. PDT (1820GMT) for a "routine test mission."

UK bans social media access for under-16s

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that under-16s will be banned from accessing all major social media apps.

"Government is always about choices, and it's clear to me that a full ban is the right choice," Starmer said.

EU adopts fresh sanctions targeting Russia's ‘shadow fleet,’ military and energy revenues

The European Union has adopted a new package of sanctions aimed at increasing pressure on Russia over its ongoing war in Ukraine, including measures targeting Moscow's so-called shadow-fleet, energy revenues and the military-industrial complex, the EU Council announced.

According to a statement, a new package of restrictive measures targeted 34 individuals and 47 entities.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad will host the signing ceremony of the peace deal between the US and Iran in Geneva on Friday

US President Donald Trump said that ships carrying oil are beginning to move out of the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Iran declared that they have reached an agreement to end the war

Trump said the text of the memorandum of understanding with Iran will be released "sometime after Friday"

US Vice President JD Vance said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran provides only a broad framework, with key details to be determined in subsequent negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will continue occupying territory in southern Lebanon despite a US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the conflict between Washington and Tehran

Several Iranian vessels crossed what Iranian media described as a US naval blockade line in the Gulf of Oman without incident

Hezbollah said its fighters repelled an Israeli force advancing toward a town in southern Lebanon, marking the group’s first announced operation since the US and Iran announced a framework agreement to end their conflict

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi inaugurated the breakaway region’s embassy in Jerusalem and signed a “strategic declaration of cooperation” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Cape Verde goalkeeper Josimar Jose Evora Dias, known as Vozinha, said his mother was unable to attend the FIFA World Cup because the family could not make a visa-related payment on time

SPORTS

Debutants Cape Verde delivered an upset against Spain, drawing 0-0 in their Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium

Belgium and Egypt shared the points after a 1-1 draw in their Group G match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Seattle Stadium

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay played to a 1-1 draw at Miami Stadium, as neither side managed to secure a decisive victory in their opening Group H encounter

Iran came back from an early New Zealand lead to draw 2-2 in their Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Strait of Hormuz traffic remains uneven amid US-Iran deal: MarineTraffic

Vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has continued following the US-Iran peace agreement, but shipping patterns remain uneven and route visibility remains limited, according to data shared by maritime analytics platform MarineTraffic.

MarineTraffic said that 29 verified vessel crossings were recorded between June 10 and 14 covering crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), chemicals, methanol and general cargo shipments.

Fox to acquire US streaming TV platform Roku in $22B deal

Fox Corporation announced that it will acquire Roku, one of the largest connected TV platforms in the US with direct access to more than 100 million global streaming households, in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the company at approximately $22 billion in enterprise value.

Under the definitive agreement, Fox will pay $160 per Roku share, consisting of $96 in cash and 0.9693 Fox Class A shares for each Roku share.