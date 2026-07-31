F-35 crashes near US air base in California

Berk Kutay Gökmen
31 July 2026•Update: 31 July 2026
Emergency personnel responded to an F-35 crash at the Miramar Air Base in San Diego, US state of California, local TV station KGTV reported on Friday.
Unnamed officials said the mishap occurred at approximately 10 am local time (1700GMT), while the pilot ejected and was recovered.
"We can confirm a Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar. The pilot ejected and has been recovered. More information will be made available shortly."
Videos circulating on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the crash site, while fire crews worked to douse the flames surrounding the aircraft.