Pilot ejected and recovered, officials say, while further details awaited

F-35 crashes near US air base in California Pilot ejected and recovered, officials say, while further details awaited

Emergency personnel responded to an F-35 crash at the Miramar Air Base in San Diego, US state of California, local TV station KGTV reported on Friday.

Unnamed officials said the mishap occurred at approximately 10 am local time (1700GMT), while the pilot ejected and was recovered.

"We can confirm a Class A mishap involving a Marine Corps F-35B in the vicinity of MCAS Miramar. The pilot ejected and has been recovered. More information will be made available shortly."

Videos circulating on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the crash site, while fire crews worked to douse the flames surrounding the aircraft.