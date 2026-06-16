In Beijing, President Xi Jinping hosts Min Aung Hlaing, who is on 5-day state visit to China

China's Xi urges Myanmar's leader to 'find correct path of development that wins popular support' In Beijing, President Xi Jinping hosts Min Aung Hlaing, who is on 5-day state visit to China

China’s President Xi Jinping told Myanmar’s leader in Beijing on Tuesday that the Southeast Asian country should “find the correct path of development” that “wins popular support,” according to the state-run Xinhua News.

President Xi hosted Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s president, after holding an official welcome ceremony for the leader in Beijing.

"China places ties with Myanmar as a priority in neighborhood diplomacy, and supports Myanmar’s new government in coordinating development and security imperatives to find a correct path of development that suits its national conditions and wins popular support," Xi told Min.

Min has ruled Myanmar directly since 2021 after overthrowing a civilian government, exacerbating internal ethnic conflict.

Xi also said the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor remains a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The leaders discussed advancing key infrastructure projects while ensuring safety and stability.

Xi said such projects should help improve Myanmar’s economy and people’s livelihoods. China, he added, firmly supports Myanmar in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Min arrived in China on Monday for a five-day state visit at the invitation of Xi, marking his first trip to the country since being elected as a civilian president.

He was elected in April after ruling the country as military chief for several years.

During his visit, Min is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top Chinese lawmaker Zhao Leji.

The trip comes as China and Myanmar seek to deepen political and economic cooperation.

Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted Myanmar's Foreign Minister Tin Maung Swe in Beijing.

China remains Myanmar's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade last year totaling about $19.4 billion. The neighboring countries share a long border and maintain close economic ties, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and cross-border trade.

The visit follows Min's recent trip to India, his first overseas visit since becoming president, and highlights Myanmar's efforts to strengthen relations with key regional partners.